Shania Twain Performs ‘Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under’ For 2020 CMT Awards

One of the most anticipated performers at the 2020 edition of the CMT Awards was Shania Twain, and the Canadian-born country music superstar did not disappoint.

For her performance, Twain dusted off an oldie but a goodie: “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under”, from her mega-hit 1995 album The Woman in Me.

The venue was a unique one, with Twain singing the song in the Chaplin’s World museum in Switzerland, with the camera following her throughout the museum as she interacted with the museum’s statue-like exhibits.

At one point, Twain even turned and sang directly to a statue of Charlie Chaplin, in his iconic “Little Tramp” mode.

Fans proved to be a little uncertain about the venue (Twain has called Switzerland home for decades, as did Chaplin) but loved the spirited performance of one of of her OG hits.

Check out some fan reaction on Twitter.

Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and more performed during Wednesday night’s show.

See the full list of winners from the 2020 CMT Music Awards here.

2020 CMT Music Awards Blue Carpet
