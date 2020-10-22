2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards are finally here!
Airing live from Miami, this year’s awards continued to prove the dominance of artists like Ozuna and Bad Bunny, both of whom led the pack with 14 nominations apiece. They went head to head in the coveted Artist of the Year category, which the “El Farsante” singer has won the past two years in a row.
The ceremony also paid tribute to trailblazers like Colombian artist Carlos Vives, a Billboard Hall of Fame Award honoree, and legendary Mexican singer Armando Manzanero, recipient of the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award.
And to cap off the 2010s with a bang, the awards honoured Romeo Santos with the Billboard Top Latin Album of the Decade for his megahit Formula: Vol. 2 and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for Billboard Latin Song of the Decade for the chart-topper “Despacito”.
Enrique Iglesias received the Top Latin Artist of All Time, recognizing his success on Billboard’s Latin music charts.
See the full list of winners below.
Billboard Top Latin Artist of All Time:
Enrique Iglesias
Billboard Top Latin Album of the Decade Award:
Romeo Santos, Formula: Vol. 2
Billboard Latin Song of the Decade Award:
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”
Billboard Spirit of Hope Award:
Maluma
Billboard Hall of Fame Award:
Carlos Vives
Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:
Armando Manzanero
Artist of the Year:
**Bad Bunny**
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Artist of the Year, New:
Jhay Cortez
Manuel Turizo
Paulo Londra
**Sech**
Tour of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Chayanne
**Jennifer Lopez**
Marc Anthony
Social Artist of the Year:
Anuel AA
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
**Lali**
Crossover Artist of the Year:
DJ Snake
Drake
**Katy Perry**
Snow
Top Latin Album of the Year:
**Bad Bunny, X 100PRE**
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS
Luis Fonsi, Vida
Sech, Sueños
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
**Bad Bunny**
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
**Karol G**
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaíta”
**Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”**
Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
**Karol G**
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Anuel AA
**Bad Bunny**
J Balvin
Ozuna
Th Billboard Latin Music Awards aired live on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.
