2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards are finally here!

Airing live from Miami, this year’s awards continued to prove the dominance of artists like Ozuna and Bad Bunny, both of whom led the pack with 14 nominations apiece. They went head to head in the coveted Artist of the Year category, which the “El Farsante” singer has won the past two years in a row.

The ceremony also paid tribute to trailblazers like Colombian artist Carlos Vives, a Billboard Hall of Fame Award honoree, and legendary Mexican singer Armando Manzanero, recipient of the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award.

And to cap off the 2010s with a bang, the awards honoured Romeo Santos with the Billboard Top Latin Album of the Decade for his megahit Formula: Vol. 2 and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for Billboard Latin Song of the Decade for the chart-topper “Despacito”.

Enrique Iglesias received the Top Latin Artist of All Time, recognizing his success on Billboard’s Latin music charts.

See the full list of winners below.

Billboard Top Latin Artist of All Time:

Enrique Iglesias

Billboard Top Latin Album of the Decade Award:

Romeo Santos, Formula: Vol. 2

Billboard Latin Song of the Decade Award:

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”

Billboard Spirit of Hope Award:

Maluma

Billboard Hall of Fame Award:

Carlos Vives

Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:

Armando Manzanero

Artist of the Year:

**Bad Bunny**

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Artist of the Year, New:

Jhay Cortez

Manuel Turizo

Paulo Londra

**Sech**

Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Chayanne

**Jennifer Lopez**

Marc Anthony

Social Artist of the Year:

Anuel AA

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

**Lali**

Crossover Artist of the Year:

DJ Snake

Drake

**Katy Perry**

Snow

Top Latin Album of the Year:

**Bad Bunny, X 100PRE**

J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS

Luis Fonsi, Vida

Sech, Sueños

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

**Bad Bunny**

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

**Karol G**

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaíta”

**Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”**

Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”

Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

**Karol G**

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Anuel AA

**Bad Bunny**

J Balvin

Ozuna

Th Billboard Latin Music Awards aired live on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

