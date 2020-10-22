Lily James Discusses ‘Mamma Mia! 3’ Rumours As She Makes First TV Appearance Since Dominic West Photos

Lily James made her first TV appearance Wednesday following the Dominic West controversy.

After cancelling an array of appearances after being pictured getting cozy with the married “The Affair” star earlier this month, James appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote her new movie “Rebecca”.

Fallon didn’t ask her about the photographs in question, but he did pick her brains on the “Mamma Mia! 3” rumours.

James revealed how she’d been partying it up at the U.K.’s Glastonbury festival before finding out she got the part in the second movie.

She explained of the audition, “I knew I had to sing in this audition, I was desperate for this part.

“It was meant to be scheduled at the end of Glastonbury. I knew for sure that after screaming in a field for five days there was no way I would be able to sing, so I did it on the way.”

James continued, “I went to Glastonbury. My phone ran out of battery. It wasn’t until on the way home, I plugged my phone in and my agent called me. I was like ‘Hello!’ [in a raspy voice.]

“She said: ‘You got the job!’ and I said ‘Please say it doesn’t start soon.'”

Fallon then asked, “The producers say it was meant to be a trilogy, so there may be a ‘Mamma Mia! 3′ in the works. Would you be interested?” to which James replied: “Yes, I would do 4,5,6,7,8,9,10. I’m down. Signed, sealed, delivered, I’m theirs.”

James’ “Tonight Show” appearance comes after she cancelled interviews on the likes of “The Graham Norton Show” and “Today”.

The actress hit headlines around two weeks ago when she and West were pictured in Rome getting close, despite him being married to Catherine FitzGerald for 10 years.

West and FitzGerald have since insisted their marriage is still going strong.