Jennifer Lawrence Clears Up Her ‘I Was A Little Republican’ Comments

Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t want a U.S. president who “supports white supremacists.”

This week, the “Silver Linings Playbook” star appeared on the “Absolutely Not” podcast and got candid about her political views.

“When Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything,” she said.

“This is an impeached president whose broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand,” Lawrence continued. “I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists.”

Lawrence’s comments come after Trump created controversy during the first presidential debate against Joe Biden last month, sidestepping a call to condemn white supremacy and telling the far-right group the Proud Boys to “stand by.”

Comparing the Trump presidency to Barack Obama’s, Lawrence remarked that “you would go days, maybe weeks, without thinking about the president because everything would generally be OK.”

She also talked about her how her political views evolved, noting that she grew up in a Republican household and that she changed her “politics based on the things I learned.”

Lawrence added, “My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican.”

These days, the Oscar winner says that while she understands “the fiscal benefits of the Republican policies,” she “could also see the social issues weren’t in line with my views.”

Following the headline-making interview, Lawrence took to Twitter to clear up her comments.

“I would like to clarify my voting record, which is the subject of many circulating headlines,” she wrote in a statement. “I grew up in a republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through Obama’s presidency, and growing up to realize I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat.”