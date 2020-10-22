Anthony Mackie Explains How An ‘Awful Wig’ Led To His Bromance With Sebastian Stan

The “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” co-stars have a friendship based in mutual insults.

On Wednesday, Anthony Mackie appeared on “The Tonight Show” to promote his new movie “Synchronic” and got to talking about his bromance with Sebastian Stan, which blossomed on the set of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”.

“When we were shooting ‘Winter Soldier’, he had this awful wig on, and literally in the middle of scenes they would have to cut because the wig would fall off or fall down,” Mackie recalled.

“So I would make fun of his wig, and he would make fun of my calves — because that’s my bone of contention, growing my calves,” he said. “Once I realized I could give him junk, and he could give me junk, we were cool.”

Host Jimmy Fallon also had Mackie join him in a game of “Mad Lib Theater” in which they performed a hilarious Halloween-themed story.