Lizzo Talks Body-Shaming, Says She’s ‘Sick Of Being An Activist Because I’m Fat And Black’

Lizzo spoke about being body-shamed during her interview with David Letterman for season 3 of his Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”.

The 32-year-old regularly talks about body confidence, with Letterman asking: “You know there’s quite a lot written about your body. The only thing anyone has said to me about my body is ‘you feel alright?'” the Daily Mail reported.

He went on, “Is it because we don’t think you have the right body to be doing what you’re doing. Is it just an opinion?”

Lizzo replied, “It bothered me for a long time that all people could talk about or think about was my size.

“I didn’t like it when people condemned me for it and it kind of rubbed me the wrong way when I was praised. Like ‘you’re so brave!’

“They thought they were complimenting me by saying I was unapologetic. I was like ‘what do I have to apologize for?'”

The musician continued, “In 2014 I was wearing a leotard onstage with two big girls also in leotards and saying I love myself, I think people were like ‘how dare she, how dare she love herself, how could she?'”

Lizzo also said she was “sick of being an activist because I’m fat and Black.”

She told Letterman, “I want to be an activist because I’m intelligent, because I care about issues, because my music is good, because I want to help the world.”