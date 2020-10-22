Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington And James Corden Lead A Star-Filled Cast In Netflix’s ‘The Prom’ Trailer

Hollywood’s A-listers are singing and dancing their way through Ryan Murphy’s glittery holiday movie musical “The Prom”.

Based on the original Broadway production, Murphy’s vision features an ensemble cast including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Tracey Ullman and introduces newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman in her first leading movie role. Boadway actress Ariana DeBose, who recently wrapped production in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”, is also part of the cast.

The feel-good musical centres on four washed-up Broadway actors – played by Streep, Kidman, Corden and Rannells – who see their chance for some positive publicity by descending on a conservative Indiana town to help Emma (Pellman), a lesbian student who has been banned from bringing her girlfriend Alyssa (DeBose) to the prom. Standing in their way is the school’s PTA president (Washington), who just happens to be Alyssa’s mom.

The original stage production was nominated for several Tony Awards and won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical.

Despite a pandemic shut down in March, filming was able to resume in late July with the film being completed in time for a Dec. 11 release date.