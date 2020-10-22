Justin Bieber Wants To Keep Ball Rolling On Black Lives Matter: ‘Don’t Change The Subject’

Justin Bieber knows there is still a lot of work to be done in the fight for racial equality.

Bieber, 26, has spoken up over the last two days about Black Lives Matter. Despite backlash from some people who told him to stay out of it, the Canadian singer insists on his unwavering support for the cause.

RELATED: Serena Williams Talks Black Lives Matter

“I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American,” Bieber captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday. “[W]hat I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine [a] light on racism.”

Bieber continued to express his support in an additional post.

RELATED: Alicia Keys Talks Black Lives Matter & Breonna Taylor

“Why can’t Black lives simply just matter?” he asked. “Don’t change the subject.”

Bieber’s two Instagram posts have been liked by a combined 1.62 million people and counting.