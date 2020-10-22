Amber Rose Accuses Ex Kanye West Of Bullying Her 10 Years After Split

Amber Rose wants Kanye West to leave her alone.

Appearing on the No Jumper YouTube channel, Rose got candid about her relationship with the “Runaway” rapper, accusing him of bullying her for a decade.

RELATED: Kanye West Says He’s ‘Praying’ For Issa Rae After She Mentions Him In ‘SNL’ Joke

“You spend years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry. You shout out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person and then the person decides that this isn’t what they want their life to be,” she said. “I opted out. I don’t want my life to be like that. I’m not that type of person.”

Rose added, “I feel if you looked up every time he has bullied me a lot of stuff will come up but I just move on, I’m happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids.

“He just called me a prostitute at his rally,” Rose said. “He called me a prostitute. 10 years later. Just leave me alone,” she continued. “I don’t talk about you. Obviously, it comes up in interviews ’cause it’s a big part of why I’m famous so I try to give good interviews and not shying away from that, but at the same time it’s like, bro. Just leave me alone.”

RELATED: Kanye West Celebrates Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday With Throwback Engagement Pic

In 2015, West took a shot at Rose in an interview on “The Breakfast Club” radio show, claiming that the had to take “30 shows” after they split.

Rose and West dated for two years, beginning in 2008.