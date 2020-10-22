Instagram User Calls Out ‘The Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley For False Prom Claim

Clare Crawley has a back-and-forth with an Instagram user who claims she lied on “The Bachelorette”.

Crawley revealed on Monday’s episode that she was not invited to her senior prom.

“I didn’t have the greatest high school experience either, to be honest. I never went to prom,” she told one of her dates, per Just Jared. “Nobody ever asked me. No, nobody even knew who I was in high school. I was just invisible, I think. I felt invisible.

“I think it almost makes you appreciate it more because you know what it’s like to be on the other side of it and to feel invisible or to feel nonexistent,” she continued.

An Instagram user disputed Crawley’s claims, providing photograph evidence suggesting she did, in fact, go to prom.

“My husband took @clarecrawley to senior prom, @clarecrawley you went to prom,” the user asserted. “Note: she went to all-girls school he went to a all-boys school call it want you want, Senior Ball or Senior Prom, it took place in the spring.”

Crawley clapped back, clarifying the situation and wondering why someone would go to such efforts to out her.

“LOL actually not. You do know there is more dances in high school that are NOT Prom?” she replied. “Turns out it’s just someone digging up old photos. (why she keeps her husbands old dance pics I’m not sure). I went to a new school senior year and in fact DID NOT go to prom…”