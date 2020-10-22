M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ Is Back To Serve Up More Thrills In Season 2 Teaser

The truth will be revealed.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ debuted the first teaser for the second season of the M. Night Shyamalan-produced horror series “Servant”.

While the teaser features mostly scenes from season 1, the new season is set to take a supernatural turn as Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed.

Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Rupert Grint are all reprising their roles in season 2.

The 10-episode second season of “Servant” premieres Jan. 15, 2021, on Apple TV+, with new episodes out every Friday.