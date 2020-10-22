Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Win 2020 CMT Award: ‘This Is A Crazy Pairing, But It’s Working!’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are thriving in their love life AND at the 2020 CMT Awards.

Shelton and Stefani were awarded for Best Collaborative Video for their duet “Nobody But You”. The competition was fierce in the form of Carly Pearce and Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours”, Kane Brown featuring Nelly’s “Cool Again”, Marshmello and Brown’s “One Thing Right” and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi’s “Beer Can’t Fix”.

“This is absolutely unbelievable,” Shelton said, before the couple thanked the other, per People.

“What is happening with my life?” Stefani asked.

“I told Gwen when I saw who the other nominees were in our category, I was like, ‘That would’ve been cool, but I don’t know what our chance of beating Justin Bieber are,'” Shelton said. “But here we are.”

“You guys are the ones that buy the records and come to the shows, and you vote on these things so we love you so much,” he said before the two singers told each other “I love you.”