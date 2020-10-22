Tracee Ellis Ross Admits She Couldn’t Bring Herself To Stand Next To Jimmy Kimmel At The 2020 Emmys

Tracee Ellis Ross admitted she’s been a “nervous Nellie” in light of the coronavirus — so much so that she didn’t want to get anywhere near Jimmy Kimmel at the 2020 Emmys.

Ross appeared on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, where the pair chatted about the last time they saw the other.

The actress said, “I told them I would be good standing next to you for the bit and then after I got there I was like, ‘Yeah, tell Jimmy I can’t stand next to him!’

“Tell him he’s gotta be six to eight feet, maybe even 10!” she added.

As Ross said she’s “one of those nervous Nellies” when it comes to caution, Kimmel told her: “If you’re gonna go one way or the other that’s the way to go—overly cautious.”

“I feel like I was built for the pandemic,” she went on. “And then all of a sudden at Month 5 I was like, ‘No, I’m not!'”

Ross also discussed returning to work on “Black-ish” and how everything now takes so much longer, with certain parts of the process being scrapped entirely.

The star shared, “Rehearsal is my favourite because we’re all in masks for rehearsal and I don’t know, now with Anthony [Anderson]’s beard—but the masks.

“I don’t care which mask he wears, it totally flattens and then during rehearsal it starts to creep up over his eyes. And I’m like, ‘Can you see?’ and he’s like, ‘No, I cannot.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, you cannot take your mask off!'”

She then spoke about how much more time is consumed with everyday chores.

“Fittings are not happening. Like, I used to do two hours of fittings a week. Now I’m like, ‘Why don’t we just wear sweatpants all season? Huh? Seem like a good idea?'”