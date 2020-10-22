‘Harry Potter”s Jessie Cave Welcomes Heathy Baby Boy After ‘Slightly Extreme’ Birth

Jessie Cave is officially a mother of three.

The actress, 30, known for her role as Lavender Brown in the “Harry Potter” films, welcomed a baby boy, named Abraham “Bam” Benjamin, this week.

Cave shared the happy news on Instagram, while also detailing the “slightly extreme” birth.

“Abraham ‘Bam’ Benjamin Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 mins after my waters were broken. Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy!” she shared. “This has been a very different experience to my first two births… much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control.”

Cave added, “We are currently in the neonatal unit but he’s a strong boy and it’s the safest place for him right now. The midwives (Magda & Daisy) and the doctors and neonatal nurses have been amazing (our first one to welcome us into the ward was named Rosaria and she was extremely comforting). Thank you for all the cosmic well wishes.”

Cave and her husband, comedian Alfie Brown, share two other children, Donnie, 6, and Margot, 4.

Concluding her post, Cave thanked Brown for capturing Abraham’s first photo “seconds after he was born and just moments before he was wheeled away out of our arms.”