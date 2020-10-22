Jennifer Lawrence Reflects On Humiliating Fall At The Oscars And Anderson Cooper’s ‘Devastating’ Claim She Faked It

It took Jennifer Lawrence a long time to move on from her stumble at the Oscars. The actress, then 22, fell walking up the steps to the stage after she was announced as the Best Actress winner for her role in “Silver Linings Playbook”. Now, Lawrence is looking back on that moment and recalling the “devastating” comments from Anderson Cooper who claimed the fall was staged to make her look more relatable.

“I was ready for it. I was very nervous and also very superstitious. I didn’t want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn’t want to write down a speech,” the actress says during an appearance on Heather McMahan’s “Absolutely Not” podcast.

“I had everything in my head. I was very, very nervous but I was ready. All of the adrenaline clears out and they call my name and I’m elated and I’m in shock…,” she explains. “And then I fell, and it erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank.

“I can look back at it now fondly but for a very long time the fall thing was very sensitive.”

Most upsetting was Cooper’s claim it was faked. She says she confronted him over it when they met in person.

“Anderson Cooper, I saw him on CNN three days later saying, ‘Well she obviously faked the fall,’ and it was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me. I don’t know if I’ll ever have a chance to give a speech like that again, so it didn’t feel good for me not to have a speech. I’ll tell you what, I saw him at a Christmas party and I let him know. My friend told me a vein was bulging out of my eyes. He apologized. I think we’re good friends now. On my end, we’re all good. What I led with was, ‘Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know.’”

She continues: “He apologized immediately and said he didn’t know and gave this wonderful apology. I was all fired up…he probably told everyone I was a psycho.”

This isn’t the first time Lawrence has expressed her disappointment over how the moment played out. In 2018, she told Howard Stern she wished she could get a “redo” on her stage walk and acceptance speech.

“I would give anything to be able to go back and redo that moment,” she told Stern on his radio show. “The fall startled me and made me forget my speech and made me forget to thank important people…I didn’t thank David when I wouldn’t have a career if it weren’t for him. I didn’t thank anyone from the movie — I wished a random person happy birthday, then stumbled off.”

The 2013 fall wouldn’t be Lawrence’s only stumble at the Oscars. The following year she tumbled while walking the red carpet at the event. But she’s not the only star to fall — or nearly fall — at the Academy Awards.

Best Actor winner Rami Malek fell off the stage following the ceremony in 2019, while Best Actress winner Barbra Streisand tripped on her bell-bottom pants walking up the steps to the stage to accept her award for “Funny Girl” in 1960.