Matthew McConaughey Puts His Taste Buds To The Test On ‘Hot Ones’

Some kick is alright, alright, alright by Matthew McConaughey.

The “Interstellar” star is on this week’s episode of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones”, putting his taste buds to the test with hot wings while talking about his career and his new memoir Greenlights.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Once Turned Down $14.5 Million To Make A Rom-Com

Explaining his process for writing the book, McConaughey says he went out to an isolated cabin in the woods for 12-day stretches to work on the outline and write.

He also revealed that stripping to a thong for “Magic Mike” was among his most nerve-wracking experiences on a movie.

“Somebody’s hand when I was down there went a little far,” he says of shooting the scene.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Says He Knew Wife Camila Alves Was ‘Something Special’ Right Away

As for the spicy wings, McConaughey starts off pretty well, but by the time he reaches the end, things get a little too hot for comfort.

“We just hit the moment where neither one of us want to go take a Number 1 and touch our you-know-what, because we now know why it will be burning,” he jokes at one point.