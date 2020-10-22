Tom Holland Gives Fans First Look Of Himself As Treasure Hunter Nathan Drake In ‘Uncharted’ Video Game Movie

By Becca Longmire.

Twitter/@TomHolland1996/Sony

Tom Holland sparked an Internet frenzy on Thursday after sharing a first look at himself as Nathan Drake in the upcoming “Uncharted” video game film.

Holland is set to take on the role of adventurer Nathan Drake in the movie, which is a prequel to the games, showing details of how he came to meet and befriend Sully.

The main series of games follows Drake, a treasure hunter who travels across the world to uncover various historical mysteries.

“It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate,” Holland captioned a photo on Twitter.

The “Spider-Man” actor also got to meet the “real” Nathan Drake, actor Nolan North, on set of the film in Germany.

North has voiced the character in four “Uncharted” games dating back to 2007.

“Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have @TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it! Thanks for the set visit,” North said.

“Find someone who looks at you the way Nate looks at Nate,” the game studio Naughty Dog added, before Holland posted:

Unsurprisingly, Holland’s photo sparked quite the reaction online. However, some insisted Nathan Fillion should be the one taking on the role instead, as he’s rumoured to have been who the character is partly based on. Fillion also played Drake in a 2018 “Uncharted: Live Action Fan Film”.

“Uncharted” has been directed by Ruben Fleischer and also stars the likes of Mark Wahlberg as Nate’s partner in crime Victor “Sully” Sullivan, as well as Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali.

The film is expected to be released on July 16, 2021.

