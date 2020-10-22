Tom Holland Gives Fans First Look Of Himself As Treasure Hunter Nathan Drake In ‘Uncharted’ Video Game Movie

Tom Holland sparked an Internet frenzy on Thursday after sharing a first look at himself as Nathan Drake in the upcoming “Uncharted” video game film.

Holland is set to take on the role of adventurer Nathan Drake in the movie, which is a prequel to the games, showing details of how he came to meet and befriend Sully.

The main series of games follows Drake, a treasure hunter who travels across the world to uncover various historical mysteries.

“It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate,” Holland captioned a photo on Twitter.

The “Spider-Man” actor also got to meet the “real” Nathan Drake, actor Nolan North, on set of the film in Germany.

North has voiced the character in four “Uncharted” games dating back to 2007.

“Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have @TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it! Thanks for the set visit,” North said.

“Find someone who looks at you the way Nate looks at Nate,” the game studio Naughty Dog added, before Holland posted:

Do you think Sony would be pissed if I spontaneously uploaded a first look picture. I got Nolan’s approval so I guess they can’t fire me now. https://t.co/Ie99tKLha4 — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) October 22, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Holland’s photo sparked quite the reaction online. However, some insisted Nathan Fillion should be the one taking on the role instead, as he’s rumoured to have been who the character is partly based on. Fillion also played Drake in a 2018 “Uncharted: Live Action Fan Film”.

when they make an uncharted movie with tom holland when nathan fillion exists pic.twitter.com/MCgWX5odxi — 🦇bone daddy🦇 (@jessep1ier) October 22, 2020

Because they just couldn’t go with Nathan Fillion for this Uncharted pic.twitter.com/4ZGr7M9ll6 — O (@AnObliviousGeek) October 22, 2020

Honestly……yeah I still don’t see it. Not even as a young Nathan.

Should have gone with Nathan Fillionhttps://t.co/kZpisJVpqm pic.twitter.com/F2yqYPfbvD — Icarus (@Iron_Icarus) October 22, 2020

Outside of Nathan Fillion playing a version of Nate in the games, this is the next best thing. He looks like Drake would have in between the flashbacks of 3 and the beginning of 1. Very optimistic and intrigued pic.twitter.com/P1FgMqJ7Pe — Neo (@NeoWokio) October 22, 2020

Still mad that Nathan Fillion was not cast. His short film was amazing. pic.twitter.com/6NsDp7597d — Smash Trivia (@SmashTriviaJohn) October 22, 2020

“Uncharted” has been directed by Ruben Fleischer and also stars the likes of Mark Wahlberg as Nate’s partner in crime Victor “Sully” Sullivan, as well as Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali.

The film is expected to be released on July 16, 2021.