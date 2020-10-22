Giant Inflatable Borat Seen Drifting In Lake Ontario Ahead Of Sequel’s Release On Amazon Prime Video

Sacha Baron Cohen is taking over screens again and Borat is taking over Lake Ontario.

RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Mocked Over That ‘Borat 2’ Scene

A giant inflatable Borat, sporting a revealing brokini (sling swimsuit) which is actually made out of a medical mask, is sprawled out in a “draw me like one of your French girls” pose on a barge on Toronto’s waterfront.

The inflatable Borat was spotted by witnesses in downtown Toronto on Thursday afternoon, as it travels from the Distillery District waterfront to Ontario Place, before heading back to Billy Bishop Airport.

The spotting of King Neptune, er, Borat, comes one day before the short-notice premiere of Cohen’s new film, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”. It is a sequel to 2006’s mockumentary, “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”.

RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Calls ‘Borat 2’ Scene Depiction A ‘Hit Job,’ Denies Wrongdoing

Of course, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani made headlines this week after appearing in a compromising scene in the movie.

Giuliani was interviewed by a “journalist” in “Borat 2”, before he is seen lying on a bed with a hand down his pants. He later claimed he was just “tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.”

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Gets A COVID Inspection From Borat

“Borat 2” premieres Oct. 23 on Amazon Prime Video.