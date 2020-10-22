Dolly Parton Is Bringing The Festive Spirit In First Look At Netflix Film ‘Christmas On The Square’

The first trailer for Dolly Parton’s “Christmas On The Square” holiday movie is finally here.

Netflix debuted the first look at the feature film on Thursday, giving fans a sneak peek at the country queen playing an angel who works to save Christmas from Christine Baranski’s character, Regina.

The storyline follows Regina, who returns to her hometown following her father’s death. But she has one purpose, to evict the townspeople, on Christmas Eve of all days, from their homes so she can sell the land to a mall developer.

Parton not only stars in the musical, but she also wrote all of the music and lyrics for the 14 original songs featured in the festive flick.

“Christmas In The Square” also stars Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Matthew Johnson and Selah Kimbro Jones.

Watch “Christmas In The Square” on Netflix Nov. 22.