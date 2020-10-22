Lake Bell And Husband Scott Campbell Are Getting A Divorce: ‘We Will Continue To Be Parental Comrades’

Lake Bell and Scott Campbell have called it quits.

RELATED: Anna Wintour And Longtime Partner Shelby Bryan Split

Bell, 41, announced on Thursday that she and renowned tattoo artist Scott Campbell, 43, are ending their marriage after seven years as husband and wife. The “Childrens Hospital” and “How to Make It in America” star shared the news via Instagram.

“After nine years together,” she wrote. “Seven years married. Two sparkling children. Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family. With respect and thoughtful guidance. We will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all our days.”

RELATED: Amber Rose Accuses Ex Kanye West Of Bullying Her 10 Years After Split

Bell and Campbell began dating in 2011. The two met on an episode of “How to Make It in America”. They got engaged on Bell’s birthday the following year and tied the knot on June 1, 2013. They share two children: daughter Nova Campbell, 6, and son Ozgood Campbell, 3.