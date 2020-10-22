Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Love Of Rosalía And Dua Lipa In Conversation With Zane Lowe

Jennifer Lopez sees a bright future of Latin music.

This week, the “Jenny From The Block” singer appeared on Apple Music to chat with Zane Lowe about being part of the “Latin Explosion” and her love of Rosalía and Dua Lipa.

Remembering Rosalía performing at Coachella, Lopez said, “She just went up there and she’s singing the Flamenco and doing her thing. And it was so powerful people were like, ‘Well, who’s this and what is this? And I don’t know this, and I want to know more about this.’ And that’s what I love, that’s what I love about her. For sure.”

She added, “I really love Dua Lipa. I’ve met her a couple of times. She came to my show. But there’s something about her, like I know that she’s looking and she has the bigger picture vision. I can tell. I can tell when an artist is like ‘I want to do it big and I’m going to study people and I’m going to look at things and I’m going to go to shows and I’m going to figure this out in the right way.’ And she’s killing the game right now, she’s doing really well. I’m a fan.”

Looking back on her early success during the so-called “Latin Explosion” in music, Lopez said “I’m Puerto Rican from the Bronx. So that’s the vibe that I’m loving right now. It’s amazing because for me, Latin music has always been such a big part of my upbringing. At Christmas time, all we listened to was Salsa and Meringue. When you’re young, you’re like, ‘Ah, I hate this music, I want to hear hip hop, I want to hear the pop music, I want to do this.'”

She continued, “And my parents and my grandparents, they always instilled that in us. And I didn’t realize how much has seeped into my blood and into my makeup that it would be a part of me in this way, as I got older and how much I’m connected to Latin music. I just loved it. I grew to love it in such a way that growing up in the Bronx I didn’t think I would, it was not the cool thing.”