Mattel Unveils New Barbie Doll Inspired By Elton John

From “Tiny Dancer” to tiny Barbie doll.

In a newly released line from Mattel, Barbie is taking inspiration from music icon, Elton John.

The doll is being released to honour the Rocketman’s 45-year anniversary of his record-breaking concert at Dodgers Stadium in 1975, which was the largest single-artist concert in history at the time.

RELATED: Elton John And Ex-Wife Renate Blauel Reach Legal Agreement

John shared a look at the Barbie on Twitter, writing, “Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour. I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.”

Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour. I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.- E xxhttps://t.co/arwK0eYFM8 pic.twitter.com/lPytuIrggF — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 22, 2020

Pop Star. Icon. Rocket Man. 🎤✨#Barbie pays tribute to the legendary @eltonofficial’s extraordinary career, in celebration of 45 years since his decade-defining performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. https://t.co/5Etj0j3Hwi pic.twitter.com/a0BjTce7c9 — Barbie (@Barbie) October 22, 2020

RELATED: Rod Stewart Says Elton John Had No Interest In Putting Aside Their Feud

Barbie is completely decked out in some of John’s signature pieces like a rainbow-detailed bomber jacket, flared denim pants with the initials “E” and “J” emblazoned on the front of each leg and of course, John’s iconic rosy shades and signature bowler hat.

The box also comes with a doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity for the collectors among us.

The “Tiny Dancer” Barbie retails for $50 and is available to purchase Walmart and Amazon.