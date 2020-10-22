Rosie O’Donnell Talks To Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi About New ‘American Selfie’ Documentary

The camera is being turned back on America.

In a new conversation for MTV Documentary Films and Showtime Documentary Films, Rosie O’Donnell sits down for a virtual conversation with filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi about her new documentary “American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself”.

In the film Pelosi pulls back the curtain on a tumultuous year for a country in turmoil, placing viewers in the centre of some of the biggest moments throughout the election year.

Also included in the conversation is executive producer Sheila Nevins.

The whole idea of the film was to present an artifact of how America looked in 2020 – in an election year,” Pelosi explains. “The idea was to spend a year on the road talking to Americans to take the temperature of America in an election year wherever that takes us.”

Pelosi also talks about what she hopes viewers take away from the documentary.

“It doesn’t have a happy ending — spoiler alert — it’s how America looks in 2020. Not so good. It’s the American selfie,” she says. “I think Darnella Frazier, a 17-year-old girl, ended up being the greatest documentary filmmaker in America in 2020 because she took that phone and she turned it on the cops that were murdering George Floyd right there in front of her own two eyes and that to me is real documentary.”

O’Donnell also talks about her own run-ins with Donald Trump before he was elected.

“We should have listened to Rosie back then, she warned us,” Pelosi says.

“What he was allowed to do with total — he was on ‘Letterman’ saying horrible things about me and Dave’s laughing,” O’Donnell recalls. “On all these shows, it was just accepted for him to be horribly misogynistic for a decade.”

She adds, “Now his prominently featured in this documentary. I don’t think you were mean enough to him. You were very nice to him.”

Pelosi admitted that she and Nevins had a conversation about whether O’Donnell would find the film mean enough to Trump.

“American Selfie: On Nation Shoots Itself” premieres Friday, Oct. 23 on Crave.