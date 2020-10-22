Joaquin Phoenix Pens Foreword For Upcoming Wildlife Photography Book ‘Hidden’

Joaquin Phoenix is lending his voice to the upcoming wildlife photography book Hidden: Animals In The Anthropocene.

The Oscar-winning actor, 45, has penned the foreword for the book, featuring the work of over 40 international photojournalists.

“The photojournalists represented in Hidden have entered some of the darkest, most unsettling places in the world,” said Phoenix. “The images they have captured are a searing reminder of our unpardonable behaviour towards animals and will serve as beacons of change for years to come.”

Photo: Lantern Publishing & Media

According to a press release from publisher Lantern Publishing & Media, the book “exposes the invisible animals in our lives: those we eat and wear, those we use in research and entertainment, and those we sacrifice in the name of tradition and religion. The 320-page collectible hardcover offers more than 200 images spanning six continents.”

“These photos prove there is an emergency confronting animals globally, from industrial farming to climate change, and provide valuable insight into the relevance of animal suffering to human health,” said creator and co-editor Jo-Anne McArthur. “There has never been a photographic project that reaches this deeply and broadly to show the status of animals in our modern world.”

Adds co-editor Keith Wilson, “The animals we breed, sell and kill for our dinner plate, that we break and maim for sport and tradition, share many of the same emotions that we do: feelings of sadness and joy, pain and fear, love and grief… The images in Hidden expose our brutal treatment of animals who deserve far greater respect and mercy than our actions have shown.”

Hidden will hit bookshelves Nov. 17.