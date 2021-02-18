Tim Burton Directing ‘Addams Family’ Live-Action TV Series About Wednesday Addams

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“The Addams Family” is revving up to entertain a new generation.

RELATED: ‘The Addams Family’ Is Back In First Teaser For Animated Sequel

Tim Burton is set to direct a new live-action series for Netflix, centred upon the character of Wednesday Addams, IndieWire reported.

Netflix describes the series as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body.”

It was originally reported by Deadline in October that Burton was pitching a new live-action television series based on the iconic Addams family.

“Smallville” executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will serve as head writers and showrunners.

The show is the first major live-action TV series under Burton’s helm.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Drops ‘Addams Family’ Track ‘Haunted Heart’

The original “Addams Family” TV series aired from 1964 to 1966. It was rebooted with the 1991 Oscar-nominated movie starring Anjelica Huston, then followed a couple of movie sequels and “The New Addams Family” TV series in the late ’90s.

Then, in 2019, the animated movie, starring the voices of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, and Chloe Grace Moretz, came to the big screen. An animated sequel is set for 2021.