Tim Burton Pitches Rebooted ‘The Addams Family’ Live-Action TV Series

“The Addams Family” is revving to entertain a new generation.

Tim Burton is pitching a new live-action television series based on the iconic Addams family, according to Deadline.

Burton is currently negotiating to executive produce and possibly direct the entirety of the series. “Smallville” executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are expected to serve as head writers and showrunners.

If “The Addams Family” reboot comes to fruition, it would be the first major live-action TV series under the helm of Burton. The reimagined series is expected to take place in present time and focuses on the perspective of Wednesday Addams.

MGM TV controls the underlying rights to the IP and has financed the development of the series. Multiple buyers are currently bidding for the project. Netflix is believed to be the frontrunner.

The original “The Addams Family” TV series aired from 1964 to 1966. It was rebooted with the 1991 Oscar-nominated movie starring Anjelica Huston, before a couple more follow-up movie sequels and “The New Addams Family” TV series in the late ’90s.

Then in 2019, the animated movie, starring the voices of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac and Choe Grace Moretz, came to the big screen. An animated sequel is set for 2021.