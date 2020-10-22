Pharrell Williams Is On The Hunt For Undiscovered Gospel Singers In Netflix’s ‘Voices Of Fire’ Series

Pharrell Williams is on the hunt for new talent.

The Grammy-winning singer, 47, teams up with his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, for Netflix’s upcoming docuseries “Voices Of Fire”, following their search for undiscovered gospel singers.

Williams will scout talent in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, hoping to put together a successful gospel choir composed of vocalists from Pharrell’s hometown community.

“What if you were made for this? To withstand the storm, to beat the odds,” Williams says in a new preview. “What if believing in yourself is only the beginning?”

Both Williams and his uncle hope to find singers from various backgrounds, ages and ethnicities.

“Voices Of Fire” premieres Nov. 20 on Netflix.