Drew Barrymore To Host ‘Drew’s Movie Nite’ Presentation Of ‘Scream’, Reveals What Her Character Would Be Doing Had She Survived

Drew Barrymore is revisiting one of her most iconic — and most terrifying — screen roles.

On the latest edition of Global‘s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, she revealed she’ll be hosting a special Halloween edition of “Drew’s Movie Nite” for “CBS Sunday Night Movies”, with the featured film to be her in 1996 fright flick “Scream”.

During the film’s airing on Sunday, Oct. 25, Barrymore is inviting fans to join her on Twitter, where she’ll welcome various members of the “Scream” cast.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Scream’ 20 Years Later — Neve Campbell And Co-Stars Share Untold Stories From the Set

“Let’s party, let’s have fun!” declared Barrymore, admitting, “I love this movie so much.”

In a hilarious bit for her show, Barrymore shows viewers where her “Scream” character, Casey Becker, would be today had she not been murdered in the film’s opening minutes. Watch:

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.