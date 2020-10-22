Eric Andre Suffers Concussion After John Cena Stunt Gone Wrong

Eric Andre got a dose of WWE action on “The Eric Andre Show”.

WWE wrestler-turned-Hollywood star John Cena made an appearance on Andre’s shock-value program. In a clip played on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Cena tosses Andre through a shelf. Unfortunately, the stunt did not go as intended.

“John Cena did the stunt right, but we prepped for the stunt wrong,” Andre said during his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance on Wednesday. “That metal shelf came over and clocked me on the head and I got concussed.”

“I went to the hospital immediately,” the comedian continued. “I had like a Fred Flintstone, like Bugs Bunny [bump] on the side of my head.”

You can watch the stunt at 6:22 of the video above.