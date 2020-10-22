Margot Robbie Is A Fugitive On The Run In First Look At ‘Dreamland’

Three years after wrapping up filming, Margot Robbie fans are finally getting a look at the actress in “Dreamland”.

The Oscar-nominee, 30, stars as Allison Wells, a bank robber on the run.

But to make matters interesting, Allison hides by Eugene Evans’ (Finn Cole) Texas home and hen he discovers Allison, Eugene becomes torn between claiming the bounty for her capture and his growing attraction.

According to the official synopsis, “Eugene must make a decision that will forever affect the lives of everyone he’s ever loved.”

Garrett Hedlund, Travis Fimmel, Kerry Condon and Lola Kirke also star.

“Dreamland” hits digital streamers on Nov. 17.