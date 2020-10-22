Ariana Grande Drops New Song And Music Video For ‘Positions’

After the surprise announcement that she would be releasing a new album by the end of October, Ariana Grande has released the first single.

Over the past week, Grande has teased her fans with the artwork and a 15-second clip of the song.

positions 📁🤍

single tomorrow night 〰️ 10.23

presave nowhttps://t.co/FpkiHYLFqt pic.twitter.com/E0ohyIbZMQ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 21, 2020

Grande’s original tweet announcing she has a new album coming went viral with more than 230,000 likes, 66,000 quote tweets and 59,000 retweets in approximately 30 minutes after it was published.

While she has released two songs this year–“Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber and “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga– this is her first full-length project since Thank U, Next came out in February 2019.