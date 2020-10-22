Justin Hartley Talks New ‘This Is Us’ Season, Addresses Gossip About His Personal Life

Justin Hartley called in to speak with “Bevelations” host Bevy Smith on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy to discuss the long-awaited new season of “This Is Us”.

First, Smith wanted to get Hartley’s take on becoming the subject of “clickbait” after his split from Chrisell Stause of “Selling Sunset” fame.

“I think people want to know about other people’s personal affairs, but it’s just, I would just caution people. I caution my daughter on this all the time. I tell her, I said, ‘You can’t, you really can’t just believe something because you read it,’” he explained.

He also said he was okay with those who do want to read all the gossip about him. “And for the people who want to just, you know, dive into the gossip and believe everything, they read that that’s, that’s fine too. If they’re getting entertainment from that, I think it sort of comes with the territory, but I’ve also, uh, sort of always had this, this view that I will have a public life, but I will be very private about my personal affairs.”

Hartley also opened up about the upcoming fifth season of “This Is Us”, and the announcement that the series will be ending after its sixth.

“This has become my family. This is, we, you know, we take this very seriously and we’re very lucky and we’re fortunate to be able to be on this television show and make a living, doing things that we love, but these are really important stories,” he said.

“If you can’t really dive in and actually go through what these characters are going through, I think you’re doing them a disservice. I think you’re doing our audience a disservice, and we all kind of have that mentality going in. So we feel, you know, with our audience, we really do,” Hartley added.

He also discussed the pros and cons of being part of a large ensemble cast, noting that “one of the wonderful things about it is that you read the script, of course, but you’re not on set a lot for the other storylines. So you’re kind of, you’re on set to maybe a fifth of the time, maybe a quarter of the time, there are three-quarters of the time where there are other stories being told where you’re not on set. And so you get to see them, you know, in their entirety when, when it’s done with the music and the scoring and everything and the editing, and it’s just gorgeous.”

When the series does ultimately end, Hartley believes what he and his co-stars have experienced has made them friends for live. “So, you know, when you go through all of that together as a family, you become really tight and close and, and you find out about a bunch of personal stuff about each other,” he explained. “And so, I don’t know if I’ll be ready to say goodbye. I also don’t think it will be goodbye. I think I will keep in contact with these people for the rest of my life.”

Hartley also called in to speak with SiriusXM’s “EW Live”, where he revealed whether viewers will be seeing a “Kevin butt shot” this season.