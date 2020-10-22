Kelsea Ballerini Tells Critics Of Her And Halsey’s ‘Coyote Ugly’ Inspired Performance To ‘Politely Shut Up’

During Wednesday’s CMT Awards, Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey put on a “Coyote Ugly” inspired performance of their song “The Other Girl”.

While most people loved the performance, there were those voices who were louder than the rest when voicing their opinion on what “real” country music looks and sounds like.

Seemingly responding to the backlash, Ballerini took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, writing, “After reading way to many comments, I’d like to remind people that there are different kinds of country music and non are more ‘real’ than others when it comes from an honest place.”

Ballerini then addressed their choice of attire.

“Women can wear whatever we want,” she continued. “And shouldn’t be called names and criticized for it, and that if you don’t have something nice to say, politely shut up.”

Ballerini recently spoke to ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey about her new record Ballerini, which is “really highlighting the songwriter in me.”

She also added that fresh off her Halsey collab, she would love to work with Carrie Underwood.