Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds’ Voting PSA Gets Overshadowed By The Actress’ Photoshopped Shoes

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are celebrating voting but all Twitter can think about is a photoshop fail.

The husband and wife duo each shared their excitement for voting in the upcoming U.S. Presidental election on Thursday with a post to Instagram. While both posts are the exact same photo, a lot of fans noticed the “Rhythm Section” actress is wearing shoes in one photo but not the other.

“This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly,” Reynolds captioned his post first.

Lively shared hers next, but in her photo, unlike her hubby’s, she’s wearing shoes.

“It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast,” she captioned the shot. “Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend. #voteearly”.

Following the mishap, the “Deadpool” actor poked fun at his wife’s photoshopping skills by adding drawn-on cowboy boots.

And even Lively got in on the joke.

Take a look at some of the reaction on Twitter:

Someone please tell me I’m not crazy and that Blake Lively actually photoshopped a pair of heels on her feet for her photo pic.twitter.com/Wiwprqe0y3 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 22, 2020

…….did Blake Lively photoshop shoes onto herself pic.twitter.com/GVuGMd2qmC — boo-ley herdé 👻 (@been_herde) October 22, 2020