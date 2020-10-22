Celebs Weigh In On Second Trump-Biden Debate

By Brent Furdyk.

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The second and final of what was to have been three debates between U.S. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is taking place on Thursday, Oct. 22 at Nashville’s Belmont University.

The first debate was widely regarded as an embarrassing trainwreck, with Trump interrupting Biden a whopping 71 times, barrelling over him as Biden attempted to speak while helpless moderator Chris Wallace vainly attempted to restore order to what ended up becoming 90 minutes of utter chaos.

The second debate had been scheduled for Oct. 15; with Trump having contracted COVID-19 at some nebulous point, the debate commission decreed that debate would be virtual. Trump balked and withdrew.

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Praised By ‘Today’ Show Team After President Donald Trump’s Controversial Town Hall

Instead, Biden and Trump held competing town halls, with Biden’s airing on ABC and Trump’s on NBC, the latter turning into a contentious hour thanks to moderator Savannah Guthrie’s refusal to let Trump provide non-answers to her questions.

With the presidential election less than two weeks away, this is a make-or-break debate for the president, whose botched handling of the COVID-19 pandemic (among other factors) has led Biden to gain a comfortable lead in all polls.

As the debate progresses, here’s what celebrities are saying about it on Twitter:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP