Lindsay Ell Confirms Relationship With Adam Roa

Lindsay Ell has confirmed she is in a relationship with Adam Roa.
The Canadian country singer went Instagram official with the poet and artist by posting a sweet post of Roa giving her a kiss on her head.
“Every moment spent with you makes me smile,” she captioned the picture.
Ell has tagged Roa in previous posts, such as one of the tribal paintings on her arm after the September long weekend.
The two also hosted a songwriting workshop “for people with something to say” together earlier in October.
