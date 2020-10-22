Miley Cyrus Goes Live With Sen. Kamala Harris

There’s no mistaking who Miley Cyrus is supporting in the upcoming U.S. presidential election after her announcement she’ll be hosting a chat with California Senator Kamala Harris, vice presidential candidate running with Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, the “Midnight Sky” singer took to social media to announce that she and Harris would be speaking via Instagram Live, and welcomed her 116 million Instagram followers to watch.

going live with Senator @kamalaharris at 3:30 PT / 6:30 ET on my IG! pic.twitter.com/DElY1zaG4g — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 22, 2020

Cyrus admitted she was “nervous” about speaking with Harris, telling the candidate she was “honoured and in a state of disbelief” to be speaking with her.

Asking her first question, Cyrus admitted the fraught lead-up to the election had been “tough and exhausting and challenging and strenuous on all of us emotionally,” and asked Harris how she remained hopeful.

“I’ve been running the gamut of the emotions,” Harris admitted, telling Cyrus she’d been particularly saddened for the “220,000 people who died over the last seven months, in particular those who, because of the nature of COVID, couldn’t be with family.”

Later in the conversation, Harris spoke about the importance of addressing climate change, pointing to her home state of California, which has been plagued by wildfires this summer, and the storms that have battered the states on the Gulf Coast.

“It has been, in a large part, younger leaders who are forcing accountability, forcing leadership to embrace science,” said Harris, “to invest in renewable energies and to invest in the need that we all have to drink clean water and breathe clean air.”

The entire conversation can be viewed below: