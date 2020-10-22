Eva Mendes ‘Never Wanted Babies’ Until She ‘Fell In Love’ With Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes loves being a mom, but she didn’t always see kids in her future.

During an interview with Nova 96.9’s “Fitzy & Wippa“, Mendes said she didn’t want to have children until she fell in love with Ryan Gosling, per Just Jared.

“I am [ready to go back to work], now that they getting a bit older but I really feel like, I never want to send the wrong message to young women out there, it’s not an either/or situation,” Mendes started.

She then added, “I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years and then, I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby, I think I was 42 for the second one so it worked out in that way that I had a career and that then I change my focus to my family. So now I’m thinking of definitely going back, I feel like it’s time. I’m telling you guys, the list is getting shorter and shorter of stuff that I do, I don’t want to do anything violent, nothing risque. I think the only thing that’s left is Disney!”

The “Hitch” actress also spoke about if they have any plans for Gosling’s 40th birthday on Nov. 12.

After saying they “haven’t given it too much thought,” she added, “It’s been such a year that you know I think it was just like you know, we’re not going to have a party. It’s not the time for it. Honestly, it’s just going to be us.”