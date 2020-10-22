‘90210’ Alum Christine Elise Apologizes For Foul Language When Commenting On Jessica Alba’s No Eye Contact Claims

Jessica Alba’s comments about not being able to make eye contact with the cast of “Beverly Hills, 90210” while in a guest role have been met with a lot of denials.

One of those was from Christine Elise, who appeared in 12 episodes of the hit show, and originally said that Alba’s statement was a “f**king lie”.

Elise has since posted an apology for her use of words, but still stands by her assertion that Alba was not telling the truth.

“First of all—I have never met her but have always admired her work,” Elise said. “I am certain she is a lovely woman.”

Elise then spoke about her swearing, “Secondly, anyone who knows me at all knows that I swear with unapologetic abandon, so quotes read without tone of voice can be misinterpreted and seem more angry than they ever were.”

Elise said that what Alba described “does not sound like the set I was on” and that she is most upset because it was an “inaccurate and unjust representation” of her castmates.

She concluded with “Apologies to Jessica Alba.”