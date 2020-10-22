Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband Cooke Maroney Will Sleep In The Guest Room When She Has Sleepovers With Her Friends, ‘He Knows The Drill’

Married life hasn’t changed Jennifer Lawrence’s sleepovers with her friends.

During a wide-ranging interview on the podcast “Absolutely Not“, the Oscar-winning actress said she has “slumber parties, like, once a week” and on those nights, husband Cooke Maroney sleeps in the guest room.

“I never know the end of the hangout,” Lawrence said, adding that her last sleepover was the night before the interview.

“My friend came over and it was not planned, but she ended up spending the night and we slept in my bed and my husband slept in our guest. He knows the drill,” Lawrence continued.

Photo by LRNYC/ MEGA/GC Images/CPImages

Lawrence said that she and her best friend have made sure that marriage hasn’t changed their friendship.

“My best friend in the entire world, we used to have sleepovers all the time and then she got married when we were pretty young. I was, like, 24 and I was like, ‘Well, I understand. It’s going to change. You’re going to get married.’ She was like, ‘Oh, it’s not,'” she added. “And we still, to this day, she’s been married for seven years, we love a girly slumber.”

Sleepovers seem to be her things, as she also had one for her Bachelorette party.