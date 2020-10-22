Miranda Lambert Mourns The Loss Of Beloved Dog Waylon: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

Miranda Lambert said a sad good goodbye to Waylon, a beloved dog she rescued back in 2008.

“Today I lost one of my best friends. My old pal Waylon,” she singer wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“I found him and his sister on the side of the road in Oklahoma in January 2008. They were abandoned, starving and freezing nearly to death. I was listening to Jessi Colter and Waylon Jennings at the time me and mom saw them and pulled over to pick them up,” she continued.

“I took them straight to the vet and she told me that the little boy was not doing too well (malnourished and dehydrated ) because whatever they had found to eat while they were homeless, he always let her eat first. He did that nearly his whole life,” she added.

“She said he probably wouldn’t make it but he did. For almost 13 years. He was a rock in our family and always held down the fort. He lived his life with no fences. The way we all want to live. He was a farm dog through and through and retired to Nashville life riding on the bus with mama to go home to Texas for Christmas every year,” wrote Lambert.

“I’m so thankful for the time we had with him and I’m thankful for the rest of the time we have with his sister Jessi. Im so glad my husband @brendanjmcloughlin got to know him in his final years💙,” she wrote, concluding: “We are heartbroken but happy that he is running across the rainbow bridge right now and will be waiting for us when we get there. 🌈 Dogs change your life. The bond is something that can’t be described unless you have lived it.”