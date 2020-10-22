Joe Exotic Is Selling Underwear That Spoofs Carole Baskin’s Name And She Wants Him To Stop

Carole Baskin’s long-running feud with Joe Exotic is continuing on in the form of underwear.

The currently incarcerated “Tiger King” star is selling briefs through Odaingerous streetwear called “Casket Baskin,” which are part of the Revenge line, reports TMZ.

Baskin’s lawyer has sent a cease and desist letter to his team, demanding they remove the product. She is also demanding the profits from sales they have already made on any items that feature or reference her likeness. If not, Baskin is threatening legal action.

Baskin is fresh off her short stint on “Dancing With the Stars”, in which she said the show was her chance to show “the world to see who I really am.”

The two rose to fame thanks to Netflix documentary series “Tiger King”, focusing on the competing large-cat centres each ran. Exotic ended up behind bars at the end of the series for allegedly attempting to hire someone to kill Baskin.