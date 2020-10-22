Terry Bradshaw Helps Daughter Perform For The First Time Since Her Husband’s Death

In the latest episode of “The Bradshaw Bunch”, former NFL great Terry Bradshaw proved to be a great dad.

In the episode, Bradshaw encouraged his daughter, Rachel, to sing “God Bless America” at a NASCAR event, which would mark the first time she sang in public since the death of her husband three years earlier.

“When Rachel lost her husband, she lost her passion for singing,” Terry said in a confessional of her husband, Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas, who passed away just a few months after their wedding.

However, Bradshaw admitted he doesn’t want his daughter to have regrets later in life.

“I would hate for her to be sitting around when she’s 60 going, ‘Man I wish I would’ve followed through on my dream,'” he said, via E! News.

When Bradshaw received a call from his agent about the NASCAR opportunity, he agreed to start the race — but only if Rachel could sing “God Bless America” in his stead.

However, she was reticent. “I just really haven’t been able to sing again and be passionate about music,” Rachel said in her confessional. “When I was married, I had a partner. I had someone in my corner,” she continued. “So that would boost your confidence. I was so into my career and singing and all of that. But then I lost it, so it’s been years since I’ve been on stage. And like, I don’t want to do this. I really don’t want to do it.”

However, when she discovered there was no way for her to wriggle out of it, she wasn’t thrilled. “I want to punch him in the face,” she said of her father. “Sometimes dad just, like, doesn’t have a brain. I just want to get this over with!”

However, it turned out that father knew best; when it was all over, Rachel admitted she was “proud” of herself.

“When we don’t believe in ourselves, Dad picks us back up and makes us believe in ourselves,” she admitted. “He wants us to succeed so bad, he will do anything. A part of me honestly thinks he even agreed to NASCAR because he wanted me to have that opportunity. I haven’t felt this way in a very long time,” Rachel added.

“My plan worked! Rachel sang, knocked it out of the park,” said the proud dad. “I’m really happy for her. It was everything I could’ve hoped for because it was all about her.”

Meanwhile, Bradshaw had another triumph to celebrate when he managed to squirm his way into his favourite pair of jeans… eventually.