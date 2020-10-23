Jimmy Kimmel Shares Heartbreaking Video To Deliver Important Message About Healthcare Ahead Of U.S. Election

Jimmy Kimmel shared a very important message during his show Thursday.

The host spoke about healthcare, particularly mentioning those born with pre-existing conditions, explaining that people’s protection under the Affordable Care Act may be at risk from members of the Republican Party.

Urging viewers to vote for the right people in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, Kimmel said: “The vast majority of this country agrees that health insurance should cover Americans with pre-existing conditions.

“But the Republican party — and that includes the president and members of Congress — the only plan they have is to do away with protections for pre-existing conditions.”

RELATED: Celebs Weigh In On Second Trump-Biden Debate

Kimmel went on to reveal how his son Billy, now 3, was born with a pre-existing condition, and that his wife Molly had made a special video to highlight just how important it is to vote.

Saying how millions would be affected otherwise, the host shared: “My wife Molly made a video that deals with our experience with pre-existing conditions, and we’d like you to watch this and pass it around to anyone who may have forgotten what this election is really about.”

The moving video included numerous clips and photos of a tiny Billy, who was born with congenital heart defects, in hospital.

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Praised By ‘Today’ Show Team After President Donald Trump’s Controversial Town Hall

Billy has already had three heart surgeries and over 60 doctors’ appointments in three years.

“Before Obamacare health insurance companies were able to refuse coverage for those with pre-existing conditions,” the text in the video read. “Families go broke trying to keep their loved ones alive.

“People die because they cannot afford to live.”

See more in the clip above.