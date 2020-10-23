Melania Trump Appears To Pull Her Hand Away From Donald’s During Election Debate & The Internet Definitely Noticed

Joining the ranks of awkward memes involving Donald and Melania Trump is this moment from Thursday night final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

The first lady appeared to yank her hand out of the president’s as they left the stage; it wasn’t long before the clip was doing the rounds online.

Josh Gad and Billy Baldwin were among those poking fun at the moment on Twitter, with the latter predicting that they were heading for a breakup following next month’s U.S. presidential election.

Tonight Melania is all of our hands. https://t.co/uaiZSYmvh3 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 23, 2020

There is no person in America that wants Biden to win more than Melania Trump. She can’t wait to get away from him.

Their marriage will be over within six months of Biden winning the election. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 23, 2020

Melania flinches every time he touches her. #Debates2020 — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) October 23, 2020

LOL, in this video Joe Biden tries to wave to Trump, but Trump doesn't even acknowledge it and then Melania rips her hand away from Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/KxsoNfzKzY — David Pakman (@dpakman) October 23, 2020

Could Melania possibly yank that hand away any faster? pic.twitter.com/mK9lX9nn3z — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 23, 2020

Thursday night saw Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden take the stage at Nashville’s Belmont University for the final debate of the 2020 election season.

The latest event comes after Trump hit headlines during the first debate for interrupting Biden a whopping 71 times, while Biden interrupted him 22 times.

The second of the three debates was cancelled after Trump contracted coronavirus.