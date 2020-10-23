Melania Trump Appears To Pull Her Hand Away From Donald’s During Election Debate & The Internet Definitely Noticed

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Joining the ranks of awkward memes involving Donald and Melania Trump is this moment from Thursday night final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

The first lady appeared to yank her hand out of the president’s as they left the stage; it wasn’t long before the clip was doing the rounds online.

RELATED: Celebs Weigh In On Second Trump-Biden Debate

Josh Gad and Billy Baldwin were among those poking fun at the moment on Twitter, with the latter predicting that they were heading for a breakup following next month’s U.S. presidential election.

Thursday night saw Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden take the stage at Nashville’s Belmont University for the final debate of the 2020 election season.

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Praised By ‘Today’ Show Team After President Donald Trump’s Controversial Town Hall

The latest event comes after Trump hit headlines during the first debate for interrupting Biden a whopping 71 times, while Biden interrupted him 22 times.

The second of the three debates was cancelled after Trump contracted coronavirus.

Click to View Gallery

Musicians Who Don’t Want Trump To Use Their Music
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP