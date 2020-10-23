Miley Cyrus Announces New Album ‘Plastic Hearts’ Coming Next Month

A new Miley Cyrus album is officially on the way.

On Friday, the singer announced that her next album, Plastic Hearts, will drop on November 27.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Goes Live With Sen. Kamala Harris

“I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance,” Cyrus wrote. “Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

“Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes,” she continued.

Cyrus’s Malibu home burned down in November 2018 in the Woolsey wildfire that tore through Southern California that fall.

“Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time,” she explained. “But it never felt right to release my “story” (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing.”

Finally, Cyrus added, “If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it ‘The Beginning’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End’. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Details Extraterrestrial Experience: ‘It Looked At Me And We Made Eye Contact’

Earlier this summer, Cyrus released the first single from the album, “Midnight Sky”, which samples Stevie Nicks.

According to Rolling Stone, the new album will include 12 original songs in total, along with recent live covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and the Cranberries’ “Zombie”.