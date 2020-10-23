The Wiggles Respond After ‘Pappadum’ Song Sparks Online Backlash

The Wiggles’ Anthony Field has apologized after the children’s group faced backlash over a resurfaced clip about Indian cuisine.

A clip of “The Pappadum Song”, which was released in 2014 and featured in an episode of “Ready, Steady, Wiggle!” called “Lachy’s Pappadum Party”, has been doing the rounds online, with many criticizing the band for perpetuating stereotypes against Indian culture.

According to Seven News, the episode in question saw Purple Wiggle, Lachlan Gillespie, enlist the help of “Kimberley from next door” for the video. Kimberley was the then-live events manager, Kimberley Stapylton.

The group and Stapylton donned traditional Indian clothing while waving pappadums and dancing along to the music.

As the video resurfaced, Field responded to numerous social media users on Twitter, insisting, “It was not my intention to be culturally insensitive.”

Al, I wrote the song, and directed the clip in 2014 (which was meant as a celebration). It was not my intention to be culturally insensitive to the Indian community, or to add value to ethnic stereotyping. Apologies . — Anthony Field (@Anthony_Wiggle) October 22, 2020

She wasn’t comfortable singing,but there was an intro where she brought us food and talked of dance. — Anthony Field (@Anthony_Wiggle) October 22, 2020

For sure! — Anthony Field (@Anthony_Wiggle) October 22, 2020

The Wiggles also consist of Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce, and Emma Watkins.

See some of the reaction to the video below.

The Wiggles have always been awful but here they are being awful in a very specific way. Can we please free the Indian lady from her horrified trance? I don't think she expected her day with the Wiggles to end like this. — A vast, inland sea. (@doritoeubanks) October 23, 2020

1. that indian woman looks like she’s in pain her eyes are SCREAMING

2. she’s literally just there as set dressing wtf

3. that’s THE WIGGLES??!?!

4. why does my man have a cricket bat for no reason??? i’m losing my mind y’all — spooky ro 🎃 (@imapinkbitch) October 22, 2020

Is it just me or is the Indian woman gritting her teeth in horror over this? Also I expected better from the wiggles? Or is this type of racist skit typical from them? https://t.co/TYRsd4kLLv — Rochelle Phillips (@rochephillips) October 22, 2020