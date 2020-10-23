The Wiggles Respond After ‘Pappadum’ Song Sparks Online Backlash

By Becca Longmire.

The Wiggles

The Wiggles’ Anthony Field has apologized after the children’s group faced backlash over a resurfaced clip about Indian cuisine.

A clip of “The Pappadum Song”, which was released in 2014 and featured in an episode of “Ready, Steady, Wiggle!” called “Lachy’s Pappadum Party”, has been doing the rounds online, with many criticizing the band for perpetuating stereotypes against Indian culture.

According to Seven News, the episode in question saw Purple Wiggle, Lachlan Gillespie, enlist the help of “Kimberley from next door” for the video. Kimberley was the then-live events manager, Kimberley Stapylton.

The group and Stapylton donned traditional Indian clothing while waving pappadums and dancing along to the music.

As the video resurfaced, Field responded to numerous social media users on Twitter, insisting, “It was not my intention to be culturally insensitive.”

The Wiggles also consist of Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce, and Emma Watkins.

See some of the reaction to the video below.

