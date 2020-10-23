Little Mix Bring The Fire In New ‘Sweet Melody’ Music Video

By Corey Atad.

The “melody’s so sweet” in Little Mix’s latest single.

On Friday, the girl group released their new song and music video for “Sweet Melody”.

In the video, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall are seen dancing together in a nondescript warehouse.

“He used to sing me sweet melodies/He played me, made me believe it was real love,” they sing. “Sang me sweet melodies/But the day he did me wrong/The song couldn’t go on and on and on.”

The group members alternate between dancing in front of bright flames and being joined by male dancers to demonstrate more sensual moves.

