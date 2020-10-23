Sacha Baron Cohen Wonders What Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Doing With Other Female Journalists In Hotel Rooms’

“Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm” only just came out but already it’s making political waves.

On Friday, star Sacha Baron Cohen and his co-star Maria Bakalova appeared on “Good Morning America” and addressed a controversial scene involving former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

In the scene, Giuliani puts his hands down his pants while in a hotel room with Bakalova, who plays Borat’s daughter in the film.

In a statement on Twitter, Giuliani called the video a “fabrication” and claimed that he was simply tucking in his shirt “after taking off the recording equipment,” adding, “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate.”

“I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behaviour then heaven knows what he’s doing with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” Cohen responded on “GMA”.

He continued, “I urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did. And make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us.”

Bakalova added, turning to Cohen, “I want to thank you, that I was sure that you were going to save me from everything.”

In the scene in question, before anything truly untoward happens, Cohen’s Borat character bursts into the room to shut it down, claiming that his daughter is only 15 and offering himself up sexually instead.