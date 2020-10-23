Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Her Split From Paul Bernon On ‘Ellen’: ‘We’ve Had A Great Relationship’

Bethenny Frankel discusses single life on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Frankel recently split from Rubicon Real Estate managing partner Paul Bernon after two years together.

The reality star-turned-business mogul tells DeGeneres she’s doing well. “You know, not everything works out! So many people have tried to define my life — our lives — with ‘When are you getting engaged? When are you having a baby? When are you getting married?’

“And I’ve just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn’t have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow,” Frankel, who is still technically married to her second husband Jason Hoppy, with whom she legally separated back in December 2012, shares.

“We’ve had a great, great relationship and I’m really happy. Not everything has to end badly, some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative it’s just life.”

Frankel and DeGeneres then play “Who’d You Rather?” in an attempt to find the star a new beau.

Frankel also discusses whether she’d ever return to “The Real Housewives”. See what she has to say in the clip below.